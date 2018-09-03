The Standard ATV with Cyber Slick wheels used to be my favorite kart combination in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. In my quest to find the game’s best kart, I learned that my build is not ideal. Thanks to further data analysis via the gaming blog SNSG, I now know that it’s one of the worst builds in the game.

It’s not the absolute worst. According to SNSG, the weakest combination is Baby Rosalina driving the Badwagon with Slick wheels and the Peach Parasol glider. Here are the stats on one of the game’s strongest karts (left) compared to the supposed worst kart (right), using the fan-made MK8DXBuilder tool.

If you load up the game and play these two builds one after another, the difference in speed and acceleration will be obvious. It will also be obvious which kart looks more adorable. Sigh.

Even if you don’t pick the absolute worst kart, the slowest karts are apparently the ones with Baby Rosalina or Lemmy in the driver seat of the Badwagon, the GLA, or the Standard ATV, with either Slick or Cyber Slick wheels. If you can’t resist them, go ahead and select them. Just know that your cuteness will slow you way down.