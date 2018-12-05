Some of the people submitting tickets to get their replacement Fallout 76 canvas bag have encountered a surprise: they’ve been given access to parts of Bethesda’s support system, including the ability to open and close tickets, as well as check out customer’s personal information.



The loophole has since been closed, but not before a number of users on Reddit and the company’s forums claim to have been shown all kinds of things they should not have been shown. Jessiepie, for example, says:

I am receiving every single one of your support tickets on my Bethesda account. Mostly it’s your receipts for you power armor set requesting a new bag. These receipts contain all your info. Your email and home address and the card you used to buy this extremely glitched game.

RadioactiveTrinket, meanwhile, says:

I went on the support website today, to update a ticket of mine, and surprisingly (or not...) I ended up being able to see all sorts of tickets, with people putting their personnal informations in them, like receipt screenshots, names, addresses and so on.

Advertisement

Here’s what it actually looked like to be given that access:

In response, a Bethesda community manager simply says in a forum thread “Hi guys, we’ve resolved this issue.”



Advertisement

I can’t believe this game (and now its support) is such a mess that I’ve had to write three stories about a plastic bag.