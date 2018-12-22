Bethesda has announced on Twitter that anyone who logged into Fallout 76 during 2018 will receive a copy of the Fallout Classic Collection on PC. The collection contains Fallout, Fallout 2, and Fallout Tactics. It is currently unclear how the collection will be distributed.
