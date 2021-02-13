Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Snapshots

Bending Over Backwards

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Screenshot: Remedy / Twitter / Kotaku

This week on Snapshots we get some more Ghost of Tsushima screenshots, see what the Avengers are up to, spy on Spider-Man, look at pretty flowers, get angry and bend over backward.

Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: Daniel Bennet (Email)
Immortals Fenyx Rising
Screenshot: mookiestix (Email)
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: @MagicalApple90
Avengers
Screenshot: @RiffianGaming
Avengers
Screenshot: @OuterRimsPhoto
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Screenshot: @Toringtino
Resident Evil 3
Screenshot: @ORbis_vp
Dirt 5
Screenshot: @lorsteibel
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: @Wishful_Flowers
God of War
Screenshot: @PatmanVP
Control
Screenshot: @BarryPaust

Yoga classes at the Oldest House are free, but also really weird.

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

juliaq
Julia Q.

*goes through the pictures and starts laughing hard*

...Avengers.