Fine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios.

Games artist Simone Mändl has been doing a big series of paintings all about Pokemon. Specifically, the landscapes (and cityscapes) of the Kanto region.



They’re taking something we normally only see in a top-down game or a cartoon series and breathing life into them, and I cannot get enough of them.

You can see more of these, and Simone’s other works, at her Instagram page.

