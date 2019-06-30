Fine Art[Fine Art](https://kotaku.com/c/fine-art) is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, [get in touch!](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)
Comic artist Josan Gonzalez, whose The Future is Now we featured last year, has a new entry in the series up on Kickstarter. He’s also done some work recently for CD Projekt Red, illustrating the steelbook cover art for Cyberpunk 2077's collector’s editions.
You can check out The Future is Now: Nightfall on Kickstarter, and see more of Gonzalez’s stuff at his ArtStation page.