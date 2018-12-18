EA Dice is reverting unpopular changes to Battlefield V after strong negative reaction from some players. The changes, which were meant to slow down the game and increase how long it takes to kill other players, got implemented a little less than one week ago.

The recent update involved Battlefield V making adjustments to the time to kill, or “TTK,” which is the period it takes a player to successful dispatch an enemy. Some games like Gears or War have high time to kill thanks to beefy characters who can take tons of punishment. Since launch, Battlefield V’s time to kill has been short, especially coming off the chunkier-feeling Battlefield 1. Looking to increase the time to kill, EA Dice implemented sweeping changes to weapons’ damage values, while creating a “core” playlist for anyone who still wanted to play the game at its original, bloodier pace. These changes prompted vocal and sometimes dramatic responses from the game’s most diehard fans, as well as prominent YouTubers like Westie and jackfrags. Now, a little less than a week after making these changes, EA Dice is going back to how things were.



“Our intent with the TTK changes was to see if we could evolve the Battlefield V experience and make it more enjoyable for new players,” read a statement from the developers on Reddit. “Whilst also making sure the Battlefield vets have a choice with a more ‘core’ experience suiting their preferred play-style. Clearly we didn’t get it right. Veteran players didn’t ask for the change, but as game developers, we took it upon ourselves to make those changes based on extensive data and deliberation. It truthfully wasn’t an easy decision for us.”

This video from Westie, made while the changes were in effect, boasted the dramatic title: “THIS IS DESTROYING THE BATTLEFIELD COMMUNITY - Battlefield 5 TTK Debacle Update”

As a result, the “core” playlist is being removed from the game and all the old weapon values are being restored. The letter makes mention of a different issue called “time to death,” which is how players perceive how quickly they are being killed. For instance, does dying feel like it happens in a single frame of action or do you have a few moments where you notice damage incoming? Because of how servers currently work in Battlefield V, some deaths can feel like they’re happening instantly. Fixes to this and to certain key weapon values could make for a smoother experience without altering the game as broadly as these attempted TTK changes.



Regardless of what happens next, the TTK situation reveals something of a split between diehard players and the broader player base that Dice says it also hopes to serve. Battlefield V is in a difficult position, trying to create a fast experience for longtime FPS fans while also accommodating a new influx of holiday season players. And while these changes didn’t stick, Battlefield V will have to continue the balancing act of making the game approachable while also contending with vocal and animated diehards.