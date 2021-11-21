Yikes. Battlefield 2042, officially released just two days ago, is now one of the worst-reviewed games on Steam with over 29k negative reviews. Currently, it sits as the eighth lowest-rated game on Steam.

As spotted by Forbes via the Steam250 website, the game has now entered the top 10 worst reviewed games on Steam list, currently at number eight. And as more players review the game negatively, it will likely move up this list. It’s still not as hated as the disaster-pretending-to-be-a-video game known as eFootball 2022, but that’s a low bar to clear.



Battlefield 2042 has had a rough launch, with play ers complaining about broken vehicles, bad hitboxes, shoddy PC performance, issues with bullet registration and accuracy, a lack of features, and more. While the game did receive a day one patch, BF 2042 is still in really rough shape. And as a result, over on Steam, the game is getting reviewed very, very poorly by thousands of players.

Of the nearly 40k reviews on Steam, BF 2042 has only around 9,700 positive reviews. The other 29,000+ reviews are negative with many complaining about a lack of weapons, features, and bad performance on PC.

“When BF3 came out, I thought to myself, imagine how Battlefield will look like in ten years. Was not expecting this....” said one popular Steam review.



Players have spent the past few days compiling a list of everything that is missing or broken in BF 2042 and it’s a lot longer than I expected. Some notable omissions included limited traversal options, no standard server browser, the removal of the class-based system, no in-game profile or stats page, no spectator mode, and a lack of destruction compared to past games.

While I expect EA and Dice will work to improve Battlefield 2042 across all platforms, I get the distinct feeling this game shouldn’t have shipped this year. Perhaps in a few months, after some big updates, BF 2042 will improve its Steam reviews. But for now, it’s one of the worst-reviewed games on the platform.