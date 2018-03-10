Battlefield 1’s easter eggs are normally big things like giant sharks or flying houses, but this small musical reload animation is just as funny as any of those spectacular ones.

Normally when you reload a machine gun, you just get a clunky rolling noise. It’s metal on metal. However, according to a Reddit thread dedicated to the discovery shown in a video by user DANNYonPC, you will get a wonderful rendition of “Pop Goes the Weasel” if you reload the LMG 08 with thirteen rounds left in the magazine.

There’s an interesting story to it. Originally the reload song was made as a joke by YouTuber Flakfire on his Twitter account:

Apparently DICE saw the joke, thought it was funny, and put it into the game. As Ryan Duffin, the Animation Lead at DICE LA, said on Twitter:



Apparently, sometimes dreams really do come true!