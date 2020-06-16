Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

Bandai's Newest Gundam Model Is Excellent For Posing

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:gundam
gundamkotakueastjapanbandai
Save
Illustration for article titled Bandais Newest Gundam Model Is Excellent For Posing
Image: Bandai

The newly released Gundam Beyond Global model has enough points of articulation that a variety of very cool and very humorous poses are possible.

Advertisement

As Mecha Catalogue reports, this High Grade RX-78-2 Gundam is a completely new kit and is part of Gunpla’s 40th anniversary. Below are some examples of the articulation, which really makes this RX-78-2 highly expressive.

Illustration for article titled Bandais Newest Gundam Model Is Excellent For Posing
Image: Bandai
Advertisement

How so? Well, take a look for yourself!

G/O Media may get a commission

See Things More Clearly With $80 Off This 34" LG Ultrawide Monitor

LG 34BK650-W 34" Ultrawide Monitor

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

One Piece Fan Fills Home With Awesome Dioramas

Steam Switcheroo Swaps "Pirate Action" Game For Hentai

Let's Rank The Total War Games, From Best To Worst

The 12 Best Games on Xbox Game Pass