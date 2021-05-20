Bandai Namco Is Releasing A Peppa Pig Video Game

Screenshot : Bandai Namco

It’s coming maybe 5-10 years too late for peak Peppamania, and more than a few voice actors seem to have changed since my kids were into this show, but in 2021 we’re finally getting a proper Peppa Pig video game.



My Friend Peppa Pig will let kids/you explore the show’s world and hang out with its characters, hopefully allowing players the chance to live out show highlights like digging up the road and hosting a catastrophic bbq for the boys.

The game will be out on PC, Switch, PlayStation and Xbox this “Autumn”.