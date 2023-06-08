Baby Steps | 2024 | PlayStation 5 and PC

I love this. This looks like like the funniest and most frustrating game on the planet. At the same time. Here’s the official description:

Play as Nate, an unemployed failson with nothing going for him, until one day he discovers a power he never knew he had… putting one foot in front of the other.

Explore a world shrouded in mist, one step at a time. Hike the serene mountains by placing each footstep yourself, in original physics-based gameplay from the minds behind Ape Out and Getting Over It. Take in the sights, fall in love with the local fauna, and try to find meaning in a wasted life.

Get ready to fall for Nate, in Baby Steps, a literal walking simulator.

KEY FEATURES

- Fully-simulated physics based walking.

- A world that seems to come alive with a dynamic soundtrack built up out of 420 beats and vibes.

- A lengthy trek up a mountain-sized mountain that you can explore at your own pace, or slower.

- Fully dynamic onesie soilage system.

- Non-collectible hats.

Baby Steps is coming out sometime in 2024, to both the PS5 and PC.

