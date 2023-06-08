I am so dead inside to video game trailers that I woke up this morning—a day dedicated almost entirely to video game trailers—dreading the things I would have to see and write about. Imagine my surprise, then, when about 109 videos into the day I found one that I was laughing out loud at.
This is Baby Steps, an upcoming game from the same guys who made Ape Out and Getting Over It. It is...essentially QWOP, a game about putting one foot in front of the other, only now it’s in 3D and you’re on an enormous adventure in a fantasy world?
I love this. This looks like like the funniest and most frustrating game on the planet. At the same time. Here’s the official description:
Play as Nate, an unemployed failson with nothing going for him, until one day he discovers a power he never knew he had… putting one foot in front of the other.
Explore a world shrouded in mist, one step at a time. Hike the serene mountains by placing each footstep yourself, in original physics-based gameplay from the minds behind Ape Out and Getting Over It. Take in the sights, fall in love with the local fauna, and try to find meaning in a wasted life.
Get ready to fall for Nate, in Baby Steps, a literal walking simulator.
KEY FEATURES
- Fully-simulated physics based walking.
- A world that seems to come alive with a dynamic soundtrack built up out of 420 beats and vibes.
- A lengthy trek up a mountain-sized mountain that you can explore at your own pace, or slower.
- Fully dynamic onesie soilage system.
- Non-collectible hats.
Baby Steps is coming out sometime in 2024, to both the PS5 and PC.