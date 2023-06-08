I am so dead inside to video game trailers that I woke up this morning—a day dedicated almost entirely to video game trailers—dreading the things I would have to see and write about. Imagine my surprise, then, when about 109 videos into the day I found one that I was laughing out loud at.



This is Baby Steps, an upcoming game from the same guys who made Ape Out and Getting Over It. It is...essentially QWOP, a game about putting one foot in front of the other, only now it’s in 3D and you’re on an enormous adventure in a fantasy world?

Baby Steps | 2024 | PlayStation 5 and PC

I love this. This looks like like the funniest and most frustrating game on the planet. At the same time. Here’s the official description:

Play as Nate, an unemployed failson with nothing going for him, until one day he discovers a power he never knew he had… putting one foot in front of the other. Explore a world shrouded in mist, one step at a time. Hike the serene mountains by placing each footstep yourself, in original physics-based gameplay from the minds behind Ape Out and Getting Over It. Take in the sights, fall in love with the local fauna, and try to find meaning in a wasted life. Get ready to fall for Nate, in Baby Steps, a literal walking simulator. KEY FEATURES - Fully-simulated physics based walking. - A world that seems to come alive with a dynamic soundtrack built up out of 420 beats and vibes. - A lengthy trek up a mountain-sized mountain that you can explore at your own pace, or slower. - Fully dynamic onesie soilage system. - Non-collectible hats.

Baby Steps is coming out sometime in 2024, to both the PS5 and PC.