Assassin’s Creed has, for many years now, been a very expansive universe, featuring wild, unpredictable, and twisting narratives set over the centuries. It’s gone through multiple countries and historical periods, so many that the game often just feels like a history sim...just, you know, with a bit of a sci-fi twist.

While many might be more than a little skeptical of the upcoming mobile-only Assassin’s Creed Jade project, which is set in ancient China and is the product of a partnership with Netflix, it promises to be on the scale of other AAA games, and at least from some of the gameplay seen today, it sure looks like it’s trying to be.

But of course that’s not all. Ubisoft has two other mainline Assassin’s Creed games on the way, with the codenames Hexe and Red. Both of which were absent from today’s show.

Red is expected to deliver on a much-desired trip to feudal Japan, aiming to capture super stealthy ninja moments. Unlike the upcoming Mirage, Ubisoft has described Red as having more in common with the larger worlds of Valhalla and such. Meanwhile, Hexe is expected to get all spooky with some witchcraft themes—and I am 100 percent here for that.

