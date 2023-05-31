The main protagonist sneaks up on soldiers to kill them from behind and climbs across stone walls to stay undetected. Out in the jungle, gameplay looks a little different, with the character building traps to catch unsuspecting colonizers and occasionally being helped out by the local wildlife.

Some other brief bullet points from the announcement include:

The game is currently slated only for PC with a listing live on Steam that shows a Nvidia GTX 1660 graphics card under recommended specs, so I wouldn’t expect it to be pushing the bleeding edge of graphics. It’s also not coming out until 2025 at the earliest. We’ll see what the finished game looks like if and when it finally arrives, but in the meantime if you’re after a great survival action RPG with a similarly grim setup, Sons of the Forest arrived in Early Access earlier this year to rave reviews.

A warrior drops down to challenge two conquistadors.
A warrior looks up at his trap in the jungle.
A warrior contemplates a flower in the jungle.
A warrior climbs up a Mesoamerican city wall.
One warrior sneaks up on another.
Two warriors fight in the jungle.
Two warriors fight at night.
A conquistador points a gun.
