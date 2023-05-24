Credit: Ubisoft

It will also be a smaller game overall, and only priced at $50, even on “next-gen” consoles, rather than $70. As Bloomberg first reported, the project grew out of an expansion for Valhalla that eventually turned into a standalone release to plug gaps in Ubisoft’s increasingly sparse release calendar. The company recently announced it would put 800 more developers to work on the franchise even as it cuts back in other areas following its worst quarterly earnings ever.

One interesting thing to see will be how the game incorporates microtransactions. Recent open-world RPG iterations of Assassin’s Creed have sold a range of in-game XP boosts and cosmetics. Mirage’s more streamlined structure will presumably have less need for paid timesavers. Ubisoft previously confirmed the game will have no real-money gambling or loot boxes. More details about the game are likely to be revealed at the company’s big summer showcase on June 12.

              