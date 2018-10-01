Assassin’s Creed Odyssey takes the series to its earliest setting ever, way back to ancient Greece during the Peloponnesian War. Heather and I have dug into the game for the past two weeks, and the first thing that stood out to both of us was how colorful the world looks and how varied the scenery is. From beaches with giant palm trees and clear blue waves crashing on the blinding sand, to dirt roads along cliffs lined with trees that are losing their vibrant yellow and red leaves, you’re almost always rewarded for taking the scenic route and toughing it out against violent wild animals.

Watch the video above to see a quick compilation of some of our favorite locales so far.