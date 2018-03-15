Ark: Survival Evolved, famed mushroom trip and monster crapping simulator, is coming to mobile phones. The pint-sized port should be the perfect outlet for anyone who can’t wait to get home before satisfying their naked dinosaur hunting urges.

Today, Studio Wildcard announced a mobile version of their popular survival game for iOS and Android. The port will be developed by War Drum Studios, who have prior experience bringing Rockstar games like Bully to mobile devices. It sounds pretty in-depth for a mobile port, supporting up to 50 players in online sessions. It is free-to-play and will also have offline single player. It’s not clear at this time if the game will feature microtransactions, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it offers purchasable skins like the main game.

The game has entered a close beta period and is slated to release some time this spring. Players eager to give the game a try can sign up for mailing list updates and a chance to join the beta.