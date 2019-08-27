Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Ethan Gach
Apocalyptic ice age simulator Frostpunk got its first expansion today adding a new map for the game’s endless mode called The Rifts. The game is also getting a few more updates later this year, including a new scenario and a handful of other endless mode maps. 

Ethan Gach
Kotaku staff writer. You can reach him at ethan.gach@kotaku.com

