I am entirely indifferent to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but boy does that gold cover look hot.

I’m serious, it’s a great cover! We not only get to see All-Pro WR Brown’s face (previous covers have used photos where the player is wearing their helmet), but the stark background is a nice, bright change for a major sports game, which for 20 years have usually used some variation of “blurry crowd shot” (or in Madden’s case a mixture of that and plain white) in the background.

We should have seen this announcement coming, since Brown was already part of the Madden 19 hype cycle courtesy of his fancy new cleats.

