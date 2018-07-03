There will be seven players rated 99 overall in this year’s Madden. Good for them, but especially for the three that were sent these fancy cleats by Nike to commemorate the occasion.



Antonio Brown, Rob Gronkowski and Luke Kuechly were all given these gold & white cleats, each emblazoned with a silhouette of the player in action, their own personal corny-ass slogans and a giant 99 at the heel

Each one also came in a very golden “99" box, which has a corny slogan of its own.

Advertisement

It’s not the first time Nike have teamed up with EA Sports; the pair release a pair of FIFA boots every year as well.

There are more pics of the Madden 99 cleats at Sneakernews.