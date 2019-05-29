After weeks of saying almost nothing about the multiplayer space shooter Anthem, BioWare has announced a new update, a public test server for PC players, and that new details about its end-game Cataclysm event, originally promised for launch in May, will be arriving tomorrow during a developer livestream.

Anthem’s 1.2 update doesn’t dramatically alter the game or add much in the way of new content outside of additional Legendary missions, but it does add the option for players to fast-travel during freeplay to any of the strider locations on the map, something that will make travel in that mode a lot less grueling.

What players have really been eager to learn about is the game’s Cataclysm, teased back before release as one of the game’s most challenging and involved end game activities, closer in scale to a Destiny-style raid than Anthem’s existing stronghold missions. BioWare community manager Jesse Anderson announced on the EA Forum that players will finally get their first glimpse of it during a developer livestream at 4:00 p.m. tomorrow.

There’s still no news of when the event will go live in the game, however. It was originally supposed to be released before the end of May, but was indefinitely delayed at the end of April, with Anthem’s developers citing the need to work more on fixing the underlying game. Rather than give a release date, Anderson said in the forum post that BioWare will be eliciting players’ help to test it first.

“Rather than rush it out the door, we want to take time and get feedback from you and make changes based on what we hear,” Anderson wrote. “In order to do that we are releasing a Public Test Server (PTS) on PC, which will allow you to see the content as it is being developed and gives you the ability to provide feedback.”

While it’s not much, it’s better than the radio silence remaining players have been dealing with for the last three weeks following the game’s previous May 7 update. During that time, the game’s subreddit has lost many of its active users, while those who have stuck around have been desperate for any news of the game’s continued development. At least now they know they won’t have to wait until E3.