Another Popular Streamer Leaves Twitch, This Time For YouTube

Popular content creator Jack “CouRage” Dunlop is leaving Twitch, he announced today. Unlike other recent Twitch departees, he’s not going to Mixer. Instead, he’s struck a deal with YouTube and will stream exclusively there.

In a video announcing the change, CouRage—who has already been on YouTube since 2013 and has 1.86 million subscribers—described wanting to leave Twitch in order to “make more content and develop new skills.” His YouTube channel is currently comprised of reposts of his Twitch streams. CouRage hasn’t said what his new YouTube will look like, but in his announcement video, he showed off joke examples of scripted skits sending up medical and police television shows, so it seems like he’s looking to do more than just stream Fortnite. He also noted that he’ll still be involved with 100 Thieves, an esports organization for which he’s currently a “content creator.”

“I don’t want to get stagnant and feel like I’m stuck in some 9-to-5 job,” CouRage said in the video. He’ll have his debut YouTube gaming stream on November 5.

In departing Twitch, CouRage joins the ranks of big streamers like Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek, and Cory “King Gothalion” Michael, though all three of those other recent examples went to Mixer, Microsoft’s streaming platform. CouRage’s move seems more motivated by a desire to create different kinds of videos than simply looking for a new home to stream. In a statement to Variety, CouRage said, “This deal with YouTube allows me to create more content and engage with my fans in real time. I am very fortunate to do what I do on a daily basis and welcome my fans to join me on the next phase of my journey.”