Civ fans have a bit of a thing where they like to build in-game wonders in front of the actual wonder, and the latest to achieve the feat is not_today_trebeck, who beat the AI to the punch at Mayan ruins of Chichen Itza.



Like Oxford, the game’s depiction of the wonder is a little condensed, focusing on just a single structure rather than the whole thing. In this case, it’s the great Temple of Kukulcan, which we get to see whipped up (though sadly not narrated by Sean Bean) right in front of the real deal.

These are all well and good, but the stakes are being raised with each one. With that in mind, if anyone based there is reading and has a copy of Civ on their laptop, can we get a shot/video of the Amundsen–Scott South Pole Station getting built? Thanks.