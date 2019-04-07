I think Civilization VI looks amazing, but its slightly cartoony visuals—especially when it comes to the environments—may not be for everyone. If that’s you, and you prefer the more muted colour palette of Civilization V, then today you are in luck.



As PCGamesN report, Brian Busatti was an art director on Civ VI, and was recently challenged by his colleagues to try and completely convert the game’s environment using only the same modding tools that are available to fans, as a showcase for what’s possible.

He came up with a mod—now available on the Steam Workshop—that basically changes every aspect of Civ VI’s environment so that it looks like the world of Civ VI, from swapping in different textures on things like the ocean to completely redesigning the game’s forests (which now look amazing).

It doesn’t work with Gathering Storm (but does work with every version up to it), so if you’d like to try it out, and can spare the 2.4GB needed to download and install, you can get it here.