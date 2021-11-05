Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ big-ass update dropped earlier than expected and while it introduces tons of new stuff, there’s one modest aspect players aren’t totally pleased with: island ordinances, and to be specific, that new Night Owl one.
Ordinances, which were first introduced in New Leaf, fundamentally change the way an island and its inhabitants operate. They give you full freedom to customize the island’s basic functions, from forcing people to wake up early to preventing weeds from appearing as often. A few things to know about ordinances:
- Each ordinance costs 20,000 bells to enact.
- Only one can be in effect at a time.
- They don’t go into effect until 6 a.m. the next day.
What are ACNH’s Night Owl ordinance hours?
As you can probably guess by its name, the Night Owl ordinance makes shops stay open longer and villagers go to sleep later. So, for example, the Able Sisters shop is normally open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Under the Night Owl ordinance, the clothing and tailor boutique is supposed to lengthen the shop’s shift...which technically it does. But according to various Twitter users, it’s only staying open for maybe an hour more. While that is an improvement, it’s also kinda frustrating if you’ve played previous Animal Crossing games, where the ordinance went farther than a measly extra hour.
So, you’re paying 20,000 bells—which is a lot, despite how easy the currency is to accrue—for something that ultimately does almost nothing. And in Animal Crossing, store hours are actually a bigger deal than you might expect since they correspond to real-world time. If you jump into the game at 11 p.m., for example, you may well have missed the opportunity to visit key stores you’d have wanted to. It seems likely that people will continue to change their Switch’s clock to get around the issue.
This is only a small bummer in Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ massive update, though. There’s so much new stuff it can be difficult to parse through it all, but you can check out our advice on 18 things you should do now that the update is out. While you’re at it, also hit The Roost, where special characters now make appearances.
DISCUSSION
I don’t know why they don’t just replace both the Night Owl and Early Bird Ordinances with a clock. Like, just ask me when I think Nook’s Cranny should close (or open, though I think closing would be more helpful) and adjust the entire system around that. If I say I want them to close at 2am, they’ll open at noon and Able Sisters will open at 1pm and close at 1am. The villagers who normally wake up at 6am will wake up at 10am, etc. Include an option to go back to the default times and we’re good.
Like, does anyone actually need the shops open for more hours? I feel like most players who would use this just want to be able to play the game when they’re awake and not working without relying on changing their system clock. And once you’re doing that, you may as well let them customize it fully.