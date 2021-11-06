The 2021 holiday shopping season is at the mercy of global inventory shortages and supply chain constrains. Animal Crossing: New Horizon’s Timmy and Tommy Nook are not, and it seems like the proprietors of Nook’s Cranny will be doing their own Black Friday sale in-game starting November 26 as part of the new 2.0 update.



This news comes from ACNH players who have dared to travel weeks into the future and visit Nook’s Cranny for some bargains. NintendoLife reported yesterday that Timmy and Tommy will be running a special Nook Friday event running from November 26, the date of Black Friday in real life, to November 30, the following Tuesday.

During this period, the brothers will be cutting the price of everything in their store by 30 percent. That’s a nice bit of savings on small ticket items, and potentially a difference of tens of thousands of bells on more expensive stuff. Other players have started sharing screenshots from the future online confirming the event.

Of course, this doesn’t mean everything in the game will be discounted 30 percent. Nook’s Cranny only sells certain items on certain days and it’s different for each player. Time travelling back and forth won’t change that either, if you’re the type of person who would even considering doing such a thing, which I’m sure you’re not.

I did go to November 26 to check out Nook Friday early but didn’t find it, likely because I started my island over and haven’t yet upgraded Timmy and Tommy’s shop to its final version. Fortunately, for me and anyone reading this, there’s still plenty of time to do that (here’s a handy guide).

While Nook Friday is a cool new event to have in ACNH, and a great way for newcomers to catch up on their shopping, some players are disappointed that the game’s massive 2.0 update hasn’t added an entire new expansion to Nook’s Cranny. That would have been cool too! But there’s a wealth of other stuff 2.0, and as of yesterday the Happy Home Paradise DLC, did add and I could really use to extra bells to finishing buying all of it.