Kotaku East

And Now, Pokémon Themed Lingerie

Brian Ashcraft
Image: All images: Peach John/Pokemon Company
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
Peach John, the lingerie brand which previously released Sailor Moon and One Piece themed underwear, will be selling Pocket Monster lingerie starting next month in Japan.

As noted on IT Media, the Pokémon Girls line features iconic characters like Eevee and Pikachu embroidered into the garments and sleepwear. It’s all rather tasteful.

The Pokémon lingerie goes on sale from May 7 in Japan.

