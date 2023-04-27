Fortnite Adds The Sexiest Version Of Anakin Skywalker

Fortnite is adding to its extensive Star Wars collaboration collection with a brand-new (and very sexy) Anakin Skywalker skin. The skin will debut on May 2, just two days before Star Wars Day (which is May the 4th, duh).



The featured skin is the Revenge of the Sith version of Anakin Skywalker, complete with a shaggy, shoulder-length lob, robotic arm, and sexy black leather and brown cloth ensemble. This is the outfit Anakin wears when he fights Obi-Wan Kenobi on Mustafar, when striding into the Jedi temple and murdering younglings (apt for Fortnite), and when Force-choking his secret wife, Padme. It’s a good outfit that has witness some bad behavior. As soon as I saw it I wondered aloud: “Are you an angel?”



Advertisement

Aside from the half-armored Anakin in the Clone Wars animated series, this is the hottest Anakin by far—and considering we’ve only got the buzz cut with a rat-tail Anakin and the burnt Anakin, I will take whatever the hell I can get.



Though it’s not clear just yet what else the next Fortnite x Star Wars crossover will entail, the Republic cruisers hovering over Anakin’s head in the teaser image may hint at some more galactic goodies to come on May 2. Anakin joins a rather hefty Star Wars roster in the battle royale: There’s Din Djarin from The Mandalorian; Kylo Ren and Rey from the sequel trilogy; Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Lea Organa from the original trilogy; Boba Fett; Darth Vader; Fennec Shand; and more.



It’s unknown if the Star Wars celebrations in Epic’s battle royale will offer a chance to buy any of the many vaulted skins like last year, but I don’t need any of those old skins if I can get my male wife Anakin. I’m good, I’m set.

Advertisement

Last year’s “Skywalker Week” unvaulted Junk Rifts, as well, projectiles which, when thrown, would open up a rift and send Luke’s X-34 Landspeeder Glider down to crush your enemies. There were also appropriately themed quests that allowed players to make faster headway along the battle pass, and achance to fight Darth Vader himself in Greasy Grove. I’d imagine this year’s celebration will include some similar gameplay additions—though I will add that I’d love to see an Ahsoka skin ahead of the upcoming Disney Plus series.

The last time Epic pulled me into Fortnite with the promise of a pretty skin was when Ariana Grande and her Piggy Smalls Back Bling dropped in, so it’s no surprise that the handsome visage of Hayden Christensen would draw me back like a moth to a smoldering body on the banks of a lava river—er, flame.