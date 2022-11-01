Sometimes I wake up to Fortnite additions that make me go, “Wait, this wasn’t already in Fortnite?” The Star Wars update for Skywalker Week is one of them. However, starting today, you’ll be able to play the game for the first time as the three main characters from the original trilogy.



From this morning, Fortnite players will be able to buy Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, and Han Solo as skins from the premium shop. You’ll also be able to pick up Star Wars-themed weapons from random chests, such as Luke and Darth Vader’s lightsabers. The latter comes with the ability to deflect projectiles, and can be thrown as a ranged weapon. Stormtroopers’ E-11 blaster rifles can be obtained from the chests, or you can buy them using bars.



The Luke skin comes with a training remote bling, a Slugthrower rifle pickaxe, and an X-34 Landspeeder Glider. Leia’s pack includes an R2-D2 back bling and an electrostaff pickaxe. Lastly, you can get a Millenium Falcon back bling and vibro-staff pickaxe from Han Solo’s set.



This marks the first time we’ve seen the OG trio appear in Fortnite, despite a huge range of other Star Wars familiars previously showing up. Their skins now join the ranks of Finn, Rey, Kylo Ren, Zorii Bliss, Mando, Boba Fett, Fennec Shand, Zard Pt-staq, Krrsantan, and Vader, along with a couple of generic enemy outfits. And I only made one of those up.



Junk Rifts have also been unvaulted for Skywalker week. These projectiles have a chance of dropping Luke’s X-34 Landspeeder Glider when thrown. You’ll be able to find them in chests and on the ground.



There will also be Star Wars themed quests that allow you to farm experience points for the battle pass. If you mosey down to Greasy Grove, you’ll also be able to fight Darth Vader. As Fortnite veterans learned this summer, he’ll be a tough enemy to beat. So come prepared, and you could win his lightsaber.



I’m not as big of a Star Wars aficionado like some of the staff (*coughs* Zack), but I can appreciate that this is actually one of the better looking collaborations that Fortnite has come up with. The characters in Star Wars actually use guns, so it’s not as jarring as the time when Superman was gunning people down in Fortnite. Or when Sasuke Uchiha started becoming a pro sniper with the advent of the Naruto update.



Fortnite’s Skywalker Week ends on November 8.

