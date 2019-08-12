An improved version of System Shock 2 is in the works. Nightdive Studios, which is currently working on remastering the first System Shock, announced it’s also working on System Shock 2 Enhanced Edition during a Twitch stream last night celebrating the game’s 20th anniversary.
An improved version of System Shock 2 is in the works. Nightdive Studios, which is currently working on remastering the first System Shock, announced it’s also working on System Shock 2 Enhanced Edition during a Twitch stream last night celebrating the game’s 20th anniversary.