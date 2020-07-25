Amoonguss Is Basically An Enemy From The Last of Us

Image : The Pokemon Company

Every Pokemon is interesting and worth talking about. I don’t play a ton of Pokemon, but I do enjoy the universe and I love learning more about the creatures in it. So, Here’s Another Pokemon! It’s Amoonguss!



Advertisement

Amoonguss Details

Type: Grass/Poison

Average Height: 2' 00"

Average Weight: 23.1 lbs

First Added In Generation V

When I was younger I had a nightmare once where I looked down at my arms and saw mushrooms growing out of my skin. It scared me and stuck with me for years. And to this day when I see mushrooms, I feel a little uneasy. It made playing The Last of Us Part II recently tricky. And it also means I fucking hate Amoonguss, a giant mushroom that can spit spores that stick to people and that then grow into mushrooms.

Advertisement

Amoonguss is a gen V Pokemon that looks a lot like a big mushroom, but also it has some weird Pokeball-looking shields attached to its arm stalks. It hides in tall grass and waits for its prey. It then shoots poisonous spores at anything that comes too close. And, disturbingly, according to Pokedex entries found on Bulbapedia, these spores will grow into mushrooms if not washed off quickly. This sounds less like a Pokemon and more like something Joel or Ellie would have to kill in The Last of Us.

Gif : The Pokemon Company

The idea of this thing lurking in the tall grass, waiting to shoot deadly mushrooms on to my flesh is making me freak out a little. Who would want this Pokemon in their collection? It sounds dangerous and disgusting unless you want mushrooms growing out of your head.



You know, over in the world of Plants Vs. Zombies, the mushrooms there don’t make my skin crawl. They help people and don’t shoot their spores onto humans and watch fungi grow from people’s skin. They mostly just wear cute costumes and get eaten by zombies. Seriously, Amoonguss and other Pokemon could learn a thing or two from PvZ.

Advertisement

Favorite Fan Art

Advertisement

I can do this all day. And by “this” I mean growing disgusting mushrooms on any living creature.

Random Facts

They use their hands, which look like Pokeballs, to lure people and creatures close. This often fails to work.

Amoonguss has the highest base HP of all poison-type Pokemon.

It is often found hiding around lakes and rivers, as it prefers damp places. It tends to stay completely still. It’s lazy like that.

Advertisement

Best Comment From Last Week

Poliwag, Poliwhirl, and Poliwrath all have flipper-like feet that are rounded off. Unlike the last member of the squad, who’s poli-toed. -Jhelter Skleter

Look, I write enough bad jokes. We don’t need any more comedians in the comments below.

Advertisement

Previously On Here’s Another Pokemon...