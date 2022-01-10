Sci-fi muder mystery Among Us saw its popularity soar again last month after it finally came to Xbox and PlayStation. On PS4 and PS5 specifically, it was the most downloaded game for December, beating out Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Call of Duty: Vanguard for the top spot. Nothing sus about that.



Advertisement

The 2018 game about murdering your friends and then voting innocent players out the space ship airlock hit PS4, PS5, and Game Pass with cross-play on December 14. That was a long time after it had come to Nintendo Switch, and even longer since it belatedly became a mega-hit on PC and mobile during the first year of covid-19. Of course, the pandemic is still around, and thanks to the Omicron variant is causing new spikes in infection rates. So maybe it was perfect timing after all, as a new swathe of gamers were staying indoors.



Here are the complete top download lists for last month:

PS4

Among Us Call of Duty: Vanguard GTA V Madden 22 Spider-Man: Miles Morales Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition NBA 2K22 Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach Minecraft FIFA 22

PS5

Among Us Spider-Man: Miles Morales Call of Duty: Vanguard Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach NBA 2K22 Madden 22 Battlefield 2042 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Kena: Bridge of Spirits It Takes Two

It’s worth noting that Among Us is only $5, whereas the rest of these games cost much, much more. Still, it’s the only indie game in the top five on PS4, and one of only a couple on either full list.

The lists are also good reminders of the reality of which games sell the most on PS4 and PS5: third-party ones. With the exception of 2020’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, many of the top downloads are the usual suspects. While that’s hardly shocking, it’s an interesting context to keep in mind the next time the internet breaks out its pitchforks and torches to compare sales of the latest first-party Sony game with Days Gone, which seems destined to happen at least every few months at this point.