Amazon has been giving away free games as part of its paid Prime membership for a while now, but they’ve rarely been this good. After a powerhouse lineup last month, the service is doubling down in November with nine more, and just in time for Tomb Raider’s birthday.

Amazon Prime’s gaming rewards for November include paranormal thriller Control: Ultimate Edition, Dragon Age: Inquisition, and Rise of the Tomb Raider, the last of which arrives as part of Square Enix’s 25th anniversary celebration for the series. In conjunction with making the second game in the reboot trilogy free, it’s also porting 2010’s Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light and 2014’s Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris to the Switch in 2022.

In the meantime, here’s the full list of Prime games for November:

Rogue Heroes

Liberated

Puzzle Agent 2

Demon Hunter 2: New Chapter

BAFL - Brakes Are For Losers

Secret Files: Sam Peters

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Dragon Age: Inquisition

Control: Ultimate Edition

If you haven’t taken advantage of Amazon Prime’s free games before, you just claim them before time runs up and get a redemption code for the relevant PC storefront. Unfortunately, yes, in the case of Dragon Age: Inquisition, 2014’s blockbuster BioWare RPG, that means you’ll have to open EA’s Origin back up. If you, like me, have had a hankering to get back to Thedas after abandoning it years ago, it’s a small price to pay.

This also means there’s no excuse not to give Control a whirl if you haven’t already, and as long as your PC can handle it. The Ultimate Edition comes with all of the DLC, each piece of which is excellent in its own right, and builds out the creepy main Metroidvania-like campaign into an even more sprawling saga of intrigue and fun superpowers. Rise of the Tomb Raider, meanwhile, needs no introduction, but can only be claimed until November 14.