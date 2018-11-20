And to think, it used to be hard to get your hands on some of these.

With the release of Smash Ultimate coming up, Amazon Japan has decided to round up every Amiibo available for characters in the game and put them all in the one box. Then throw in a poster as well.

The poster is pretty cool...it’s designed to hang and is the same scale as the figures, so you can place them on it like they’d appear in the game.

Advertisement

It goes on sale in Japan on December 7. No price has been announced, but there’s 63 Amiibo in a box, it’s going to be in the hundreds.