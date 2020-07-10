Amazon Game Studios’ MMORPG New World has slipped to spring 2021. In a blog post, studio director Rich Lawrence explained that a desire to build more middle- and end-game content required delaying its previous launch date of Aug. 25. Recently, the studio also decided to pull and retool its team-based shooter, Crucible.
