Screenshot: Amazon Game Studios

Amazon Game Studios’ MMORPG New World has slipped to spring 2021. In a blog post, studio director Rich Lawrence explained that a desire to build more middle- and end-game content required delaying its previous launch date of Aug. 25. Recently, the studio also decided to pull and retool its team-based shooter, Crucible.

