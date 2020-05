During today’s Inside Xbox broadcast, Microsoft revealed a whole host of studios making games for Xbox Series X.



Some of the bigger names featured include Crystal Dynamics, Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Bethesda, Capcom, Epic, From Software, Sega, Square Enix, and WB Games. Sarah Bond, head of Xbox partnerships, said that players can look forward to “hundreds ” of Xbox Series X games in 2021.

Xbox Series X is scheduled to launch later this year.