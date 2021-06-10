Things Can Change!

Image : ESA

Keep this in mind: E3 leaks can sometimes be wrong or not entirely accurate. Plans change, and in a world still suffering from covid-19, anything can happen. So while we are confident that these games are real and will probably be announced during the (too) long E3 2021 season, don’t get too excited or go making bets with folks.



If you want to watch E3 and all the various pre and post-shows and events to see if these leaks are accurate yourself, I recommend checking out our wonderful E3 schedule to keep track of everything.

