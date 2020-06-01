Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Anime
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:anime
animepokemonjapanmetapost
Screenshot: TV Tokyo

After production was temporarily halted due to covid-19, new episodes of Pokémon Journeys will restart airing on June 7 in Japan. In the US, the show is a Netflix exclusive and will begin streaming on June 12. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

