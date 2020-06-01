After production was temporarily halted due to covid-19, new episodes of Pokémon Journeys will restart airing on June 7 in Japan. In the US, the show is a Netflix exclusive and will begin streaming on June 12.
After production was temporarily halted due to covid-19, new episodes of Pokémon Journeys will restart airing on June 7 in Japan. In the US, the show is a Netflix exclusive and will begin streaming on June 12.
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.