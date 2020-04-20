New Anime Episodes For Pokémon, One Piece And More Delayed Due To Coronavirus Covid-19

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

The novel coronavirus is impacting the production of anime in Japan. With a state of emergency declared, voice actors aren’t going into the studio, which makes recording new episodes difficult, if not impossible.



Because of this, a number of shows will be delaying future new episodes and in their place re-runs will be aired. As of today, the next episodes for the following shows will be delayed:

Obviously this is understandable and, hopefully, this will help remind fans to stay safe as well.