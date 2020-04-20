Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

New Anime Episodes For Pokémon, One Piece And More Delayed Due To Coronavirus Covid-19

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:anime
animekotakueastjapanpokemonone piecedigimon adventures
Illustration for article titled New Anime Episodes For iPokémon/i, iOne Piece/i And More Delayed Due To Coronavirus Covid-19
Image: TV Tokyo, One Piece , Toei
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond.
The novel coronavirus is impacting the production of anime in Japan. With a state of emergency declared, voice actors aren’t going into the studio, which makes recording new episodes difficult, if not impossible.

Because of this, a number of shows will be delaying future new episodes and in their place re-runs will be aired. As of today, the next episodes for the following shows will be delayed:

  • In the place of Digimon Adventures’ episode on April 26 will be a GeGeGe no Kitaro repeat.
  • Production of new Pokémon anime episodes is temporarily on hold and re-runs will air.
  • From April 26, One Piece will air a repeat in lieu of a new episode. 
  • The latest Pretty Cure anime will not broadcast a new episode from April 26. 

Obviously this is understandable and, hopefully, this will help remind fans to stay safe as well. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

