Adventure Time’s Finn, Jake and Princess Bubblegum are now fighters in the irreverent and fun platform fighter Brawlhalla. And if you haven’t had a chance to give the game a try, quoth Adventure Time’s Jake, “Sucking at something is the first step towards being sorta good at something.”