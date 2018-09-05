Image: ylt_r3

Having already shown Cell, Goku and Frieza, we’re now getting a proper look (via Sneaker Freaker) at a fourth shoe in Adidas’ upcoming Dragon Ball line, and this one’s all about Majin Buu.

Image: ylt_r3

It’s a more restrained sneaker than the Goku one, which went to town with added flourishes like text and extra embroidery. Here, the only difference between these and a regular pair of Kamandas is Majin Buu’s belt logo being replicated on the heel of the shoe and some text (which says “Majin Buu”) on the sole.

Image: ylt_r3

No word yet on a release date or price.

Image: ylt_r3