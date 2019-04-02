Fine Art [Fine Art](https://kotaku.com/c/fine-art) is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, [get in touch!](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)

Alex Kim is an illustrator and concept artist who has recently worked on stuff like War Thunder and the tabletop game Star Wars: Legion.



You can see more of Alex’s work at his ArtStation page.

