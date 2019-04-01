Fine Art[Fine Art](https://kotaku.com/c/fine-art) is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, [get in touch!](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)
Jose Vega is a freelance background artist who most recently worked on the Castlevania animated series.
You can see more of Jose’s stuff at his personal site and ArtStation page.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement