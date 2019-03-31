Fine Art [Fine Art](https://kotaku.com/c/fine-art) is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, [get in touch!](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)

Elora Pautrat is a concept artist and illustrator working for Evening Star, the studio made up of a lot of Sonic Mania vets.



You can see more of Elora’s stuff at her personal site and Instagram.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

