Fine Art [Fine Art](https://kotaku.com/c/fine-art) is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, [get in touch!](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)

Artur Sadlos is an artist based in Japan. He’s worked on stuff like League of Legends, The Witcher 3 and For Honor, but also that wonderful Ghibli x Oregon tourism ad from last year.



We actually featured Sadlos’ work as one of the first ever Fine Art posts, but since that was eight years ago I figured we could take a look at some newer stuff (like gorgeous backgrounds from the Oregon clip).

You can see more of Artur’s stuff at his ArtStation page.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement