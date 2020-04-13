A Very Close Look Inside The Mandalorian's Ship

Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
Know what I love? Cross-sections, aka cut-aways. Know what else I love (though that love has been worn to a paper-thin nub in recent years)? Star Wars. Let’s combine ‘em.
This intricate look at the guts of the Razor Crest is provided by Max Degtyarev, an illustrator we’ve featured before here for similar stuff. Only instead of an Adventure Time house, this is a Star Wars ship with loads of hidden little gadgets and sensors and weapons and dudes frozen in carbonite.
You can see more of Max’s work at his Behance page.
