Fine Art

The Mandalorian Is Built On Classic Star Wars Art

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:art
The show at large is leaning on a lot of cues from 1977, so of course the first round of concept art released for The Mandalorian is doing likewise, with very strong Ralph Maquarrie influences.

Below is a wide range of art from the show’s first two episodes, which means yes, there’s some Baby Yoda.

You’ll find links to each artist’s portfolio in their names below.

Christian Alzmann

Nick Gindraux

Doug Chiang

Jama Jurabaev

Ryan Church

John Park

Nick Gindraux & Doug Chiang

Doug Chiang & John Park

Nick Gindraux & Ryan Church

About the author

Luke Plunkett
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

