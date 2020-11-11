Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
A PlayStation 5 Event Held At An Ancient Japanese Shrine

Brian Ashcraft
Photo: darumaruku
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond.
To launch the PlayStation 5, Sony is holding a projection mapping event at Kanda Shrine in Tokyo.

This makes perfect sense. Kanda Shrine is located in Chiyoda, Tokyo, near Akihabara. Because of this, worshippers can get their electronics—or even IT companies—blessed at the 1,270-year-old shrine.

Photo: darumaruku
Photo: darumaruku
In fact, in 2009, after I kept losing and accidentally ruining mobile phones, I got my new phone blessed at this shrine. Shintoism holds that nearly every object, animate or inanimate, has a spirit, and thus, can be blessed. This is why priests at Kanda Shrine bless gadgets for the devices’ well being.

As I wrote in my Wired Magazine article, the shrine first started creating talismans to prevent system crashes when Microsoft XP first went on sale in Japan. After that, there were requests for the shrine to bless everything from laptops to web portals.

Photo: darumaruku
Photo: darumaruku

Previously, Sony announced that it would not be doing any in-store launch events in Japan, making this outdoor one a much safer alternative.

Below are photos and footage of the PlayStation 5 projection mapping event, which runs until midnight tonight in Japan.

All tweets and images used with permission.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

DISCUSSION