Nintendo just announced a new mobile game partnership with Japanese company Line, which will involve a new Dr. Mario game coming to iOS and Android.



It’ll be called Dr. Mario World, and is being co-developed by both companies, with further assistance coming from NHN Entertainment. It’ll be out worldwide in “early summer 2019".

The game is described by Nintendo as a “puzzle” title, of course, while thy also say it’ll be “Free to download with optional in-app purchases”.

The announcement comes just after Nintendo also announced a delay for the Mario Kart phone game, which is now also scheduled to appear in the summer.