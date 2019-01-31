Image: Nintendo

When Mario Kart Tour was first announced last year, it was slated for release on Android and iOS sometime before March 2019. Now, in Japan, the smartphone game has been pushed back to summer.



Nintendo of America has yet to announce whether or not the U.S. release has also been delayed. This article will be updated if that announcement is made.

The reasons Nintendo game for the delay was to “improve quality” and “expand the post-release service content.”